State Moves From Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Local Efforts

HYANNIS – The state will shift COVID vaccination efforts away from mass vaccination sites and towards regional collaboratives and community sites, according to Governor Charlie Baker.

With 3.9 million people in the state at least partially vaccinated, and a total 4.1 million expected to be fully vaccinated by the start of June, the state said that the need for high throughput mass vaccination sites will decline.

Four of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites will close by the end of June, including Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center, Double Tree in Danvers and the Natick Mall.

Doses will then be freed up to be distributed to smaller regional vaccination efforts, with the 20 hardest-hit communities having their state vaccine allocation doubled.

To date, the mass vaccination sites have vaccinated 470,000 people since the first site opened at Gillette Stadium on January 18.

Another 250,000 second doses are expected to be administered by the sites in May, bringing the total up to 720,000 fully-vaccinated individuals.

Appointments for vaccinations, as well as information on eventual walk-in opportunities, can be found on vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Pre-registration for the state’s vaccination program is also still available, which can be done here.

The state is anticipating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give the go-ahead for those aged 12 to 15 years to receive the vaccine in the coming weeks, in which case the preregistration system will be made available for parents looking to have their child vaccinated.