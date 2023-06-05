State Offers Tips as Hurricane Season Begins

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to be mindful during this Atlantic hurricane season, which is officially underway.

State officials believe climate change factors could potentially lead to serious impacts within the Commonwealth, though NOAA is anticipating a near-normal season.

Communities are recommended to make preparations now ahead of any major storms. Residents should know their evacuation zones, while emergency kits with items like water, food, flashlights, and blankets should be prepared.

Families should create an emergency plan together and take note of sources of important information such as the Emergency Alert System and Mass 211.

For more information, visit mass.gov.