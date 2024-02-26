State Officials React To Offshore Wind Boost

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – State officials are applauding the boost to the state’s green infrastructure on the heels of the announcement that Vineyard Wind now has five turbines delivering power to the state’s residents.

“This marks a turning point in the clean energy transition,” said Maura Healey. “After many decades of advocacy, research, policymaking, and finally construction, America’s offshore wind industry has gone from a dream to reality.”

“Across Massachusetts, in 30,000 homes and businesses, when you turn on the light, you will now be using clean, affordable energy. This will make the air we breathe safer and healthier, save customers money, and bring us one step closer to achieving net-zero emissions.”

Since the start of the new year, when the offshore wind venture delivered 5 megawatts (MW) of power from a single turbine to the state’s power grid, the project has increased its output to five fully-operational turbines delivering 86 MW, or enough to power 30,000 regional homes.

“This marks a historic moment for Massachusetts, and indeed the nation,” said Julian Cyr. “Vineyard Wind is now delivering clean energy to the grid and our homes produced right off our shores! This milestone is a testament to the achievements we can reach through collaboration, persistence, and a dedication to a green future.”

“Cape Codders and Islanders are proud to pave the way for continued advancement of a clean energy future in Massachusetts powered by offshore wind, one that’s critical to saving our planet and coastal communities.”