State on Track for 4 Million Vaccinated by June

HYANNIS – With COVID-related hospitalizations, new daily case numbers, and deaths on the decline, Governor Charlie Baker said that the state’s vaccination goals are on track.

“All of these metrics have dropped dramatically since the beginning of the new year. Down by about 80 percent overall,” said Baker.

Over 2.9 million residents in the Commonwealth are fully vaccinated and over 4 million in total have received at least one dose.

“We expect that we will hit 4 million people fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, which was the projection we made several weeks ago,” said Baker.

According to the governor, the state is the first in the nation when it comes to administering first and second doses per capita among states with over 5 million people.

Over 60 percent of the total population have been administered vaccines.

Baker said that the positive trends in vaccinations and the steady decline in new case numbers have helped speed along the state’s reopening plan, which is still on track to have all industries fully reopened by August 1.

This week saw the state enter into Step 2 of Phase 4 of its reopening plan, increasing capacity for stadiums and arenas as well as welcoming back indoor singing at venues.

Baker said that there is still a lot of work to do in order to reach the final portion of the population who has not yet received a shot.

“Some… are part of the wait-and-see community or are still considering it. But our goal is to reduce as many barriers as we possibly can to provide access and information and hope that they will join us in getting vaccinated here in the Commonwealth,” said Baker.

In order to finish the final leg of the race to herd immunity, the state is focusing on mobile clinics and walk-in opportunities, as well as small scale operations that can reach residents closer to home.

As part of the effort, all of the state’s mass vaccination sites have begun offering walk-in services.

“I can’t stress enough that these vaccines have proved their mettle here in the Commonwealth, they are safe, they are effective and they are keeping people healthy, out of the hospital time and time again. It shows in our data,” said Baker.