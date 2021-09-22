State Police Union Sues Over Governor’s Vaccination Mandate

BOSTON (AP) — The union that represents about 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers has gone before a judge to ask for a delay in the implementation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate.

A hearing on the suit was held Wednesday. The judge did not rule. The suit asks for the delay so the union can “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”

The union also asks that troopers who choose not to get vaccinated, or who have already had COVID-19, be allowed to instead undergo weekly testing.

The state says the rule is intended to protect the public.