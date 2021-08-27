State Provides Grant Funding for Coastal Water Quality

BOSTON – The state announced on Wednesday that it had rewarded grants to town and city projects in Massachusetts that work to protect coastal water from the effects of contaminant pollutants caused by storm runoffs.

The towns of Barnstable, Milton, Provincetown and the City of New Bedford were awarded the grants by the Office of Coastal Zone Management.

A combined total of over $200,000 was provided by the Coastal Pollutant Remediation Grant Program.

In a press release, Governor Charlie Baker said that the CPR program supported the administration’s efforts support communities in their efforts to keep pollutants from coastal waters.

“These grants protect coastal habitats and improve water quality for swimming and fishing by funding stormwater treatment methods to reduce runoff and remove contaminants before they are carried to rivers and out to the sea,” Baker said.

“Our administration is committed to working with communities to keep stormwater from impacting water quality and invaluable habitats and ecosystems.” added Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

“These efforts require local action, and the [CPR] Grant Program underscores how we are keeping the Commonwealth’s costal waters clean and healthy by working together.”

With its grant of over $126,000, Barnstable plans to install stormwater infrastructure along the roadway that will use soil, microbes and plant roots to filter contaminants from the stormwater runoff. It will cooperate with the Association to Preserve Cape Cod on the project.

Provincetown, with over $89,000 in grant money, will design stormwater practices along the roadway as a means of intercepting runoff before it can reach Provincetown Harbor.