State Releases Climate Change Assessment

HYANNIS – Massachusetts environmental officials have released a climate change assessment giving a statewide look at what hazards and infrastructure changes could take place by the end of the century.

The assessment analyzes where and when projected climate hazards could occur, as well as how it could affect environmental justice communities more than the rest of the population.

The report will inform the first five years of the state’s climate adaptation plan that will help the state tackle hazards both communities and infrastructure could face.

“Massachusetts continues to take a leadership role in climate action, and this assessment serves as another important tool that will guide the state as we improve our understanding of the impacts of climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“We are proud of our continued partnership with communities as we work together to build a more resilient Commonwealth utilizing updated and improved climate change information that is easily accessible.”

The assessment also included the launch of an online tool that helps climate planning and design of capital projects.