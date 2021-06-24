State Reminds Vendors: No Alcohol Beach Deliveries

BOSTON (AP) – Complaints about alcohol being delivered to beaches in South Boston prompted a reminder from the state that it’s not allowed to permit deliveries of “to go” beverages to state parks or beaches.

The Boston Globe reported Monday the Massachusetts Licensing Board reminded institutions with certain kinds of liquor licenses that they are not allowed to deliver alcohol to public beaches.

In an advisory dated June 16, the board also said there were reports that those making the deliveries did not check identification and delivered alcohol to intoxicated people.

A state police spokesperson said there were no major alcohol related problems this past weekend following the advisory.

By: The Associated Press