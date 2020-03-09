Crocker Votes Against Gas Tax Increase

BOSTON – Centerville State Representative Will Crocker voted against the House-backed proposal last week to raise the state gas tax.

The bill would increase the gas tax by 5 cents per gallon – 9 cents for diesel, increase fees on ride-hailing services and end a sales tax exemption for the purchase of vehicles by rental car companies.

It would generate about $600 million per year to fund transportation initiatives.

Crocker said it would adversely impact taxpayers and hinder job growth.

“The people of Barnstable and Yarmouth made it clear in 2014 that they did not support the gas tax when they overwhelmingly voted to repeal the 5-cent tax,” Crocker said.

“Again this year, I heard from countless constituents, who argued an increase in the gas tax would most negatively impact Cape Codders, who already pay more at the pump than those over the bridge.”

The bill was backed by the House 113-40 on March 4. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.