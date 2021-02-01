You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Xiarhos Announces State Grants For Local Schools

February 1, 2021

BOSTON – Fifth District Republican State Representative Steven Xiarhos announced last week more than $50 million dollars in one time state funding that is being allocated to assist local school districts, charter schools and education collaboratives.

The money will be used for costs related to ensuring the safety of students and faculty.

Three Cape Cod schools have been awarded more than 400,000 dollars.

Sandwich Public Schools will receive $98,125

Bourne Public Schools will receive $92,600

Barnstable Public Schools will receive $292,925

Schools can use funding for personnel protective equipment and hygiene products, costs linked with socially distance learning, as well as tech support for virtual learning.

 

