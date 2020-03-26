State Reports 10 More Virus Fatalities, Total Massachusetts Deaths Now at 25

BOSTON-10 more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19-related illness in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). The state confirmed Thursday that a total of 25 individuals have died in Massachusetts due to the novel coronavirus.

The new victims–eight males and two females–were all between their 50s and 90s. All 10 individuals had preexisting conditions, but three of those conditions were unknown. Four of the victims are having their hospitalization status investigated. The individuals were from Essex, Middlesex, Hampden, Suffolk, Worcester, Norfolk, and Franklin counties.

The DPH has announced that 23,621 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19. 579 new positive cases of the virus have emerged, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 2,417. 3,827 individuals have been tested since Wednesday.

Barnstable County did not see any additional fatalities on Thursday, according to the DPH, but the number of positive cases did jump to 67.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.