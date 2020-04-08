State Reports 77 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1 in Barnstable County

BOSTON-A report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) released Wednesday afternoon shows that 77 more people in the state have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, including an individual from Barnstable County. A total of 433 people in the state have now passed away due to COVID-19, according to the DPH.

The victim from Barnstable County was a female in their 90s. They were confirmed to have been hospitalized, but it is unknown if they had preexisting conditions.

The newly confirmed victims were anywhere from their 40s to their 100s.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 87,511 people have been tested for the virus, with the state confirming 16,790 positive cases. 1,588 new cases were confirmed in Wednesday’s report alone.

The DPH reports that 423 positive cases have been identified to be within Barnstable County, along with eight in Dukes County and nine in Nantucket County.

