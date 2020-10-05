You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Reports No Additional Virus Deaths on Cape and Islands

October 5, 2020

BOSTON-Monday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) did not include any additional coronavirus deaths on the Cape and Islands.

Barnstable County had three of the 465 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide in the latest update. No additional virus cases were reported within both Nantucket County and Dukes County.

According to the DPH, Cape Cod Hospital is treating a pair of individuals for COVID-19, as the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.36%.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

