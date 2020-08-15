State Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

BOSTON-According to Saturday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), the state has seen an uptick in confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

A total of 366 additional cases were included in the latest report, up from 212 on Friday.

In addition, 14 additional people were confirmed to have died due to COVID-19.

The DPH is continuing to report generally positive trends overall when it comes to the statewide positive test rate, along with testing capacity, contact tracing, and the number of people hospitalized for the virus.

While Cape Cod Hospital continues to not treat any individuals for the virus, the DPH reported that Falmouth Hospital saw one COVID-19 hospitalization since the previous report, their first in over a week. The statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly 0.33%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.