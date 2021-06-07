State Representative Hosts “Back In Business” Tour

BARNSTABLE – State Representative Steven Xiarhos is hosting a back in business tour following Massachusetts’ full reopening on May 29th.
The tour will spend a day in each town of Xiarhos’s district and will highlight businesses in each community.
The tour will take place the following dates:
-West Barnstable and Marston Mills on June 9th
-Sandwich on June 16th
-Bourne on June 18th
-Plymouth TBD
Currently, many businesses on Cape Cod are struggling to find help throughout the Cape.
By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center