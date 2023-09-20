State Seeks Immigration Aid as Local Schools Take in Students

YARMOUTH – The state utilizing locations in Yarmouth, Eastham, and other Cape communities as emergency shelters for migrant families have led to protests by some and embrace from others, but local schools said they are welcoming foreign students with open arms.

In a letter to the community, Dennis-Yarmouth School District Superintendent Marc Smith said they will be enrolling all school-aged children, as required by law.

He added public school education serves the needs of all in the community and is a “great equalizer.”

“Regardless of our beliefs about immigration policy within the country or sheltering within the state, let us come together around an understanding that school-aged children do not make policy decisions. These school-aged children are here by no fault of their own, so let us please unite around one of the most important things that we share as human beings which is our common desire to care for our children and join me in welcoming them into the Dolphin Community,” wrote Smith in the statement.

Meanwhile, Governor Maura Healey is seeking changes to the federal work authorization process to allow migrants to secure work faster and relieve pressure on the emergency shelter system in Massachusetts.

Emergency shelters are housing migrants in Eastham, Yarmouth and Joint Base Cape Cod. In Yarmouth, rooms at the Harbor Side Suites are being utilized.

The following is the latest statement on ongoing migrant family sheltering in Yarmouth.