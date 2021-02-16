State Sees New UK Variant Cases; None on Cape and Islands So Far

BOSTON – A total of 19 new cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant were recently identified within Massachusetts by the state’s Department of Public Health.

There have now been a total of 29 cases of the variant, which was originally identified within the United Kingdom this past December, identified within Massachusetts since January 17.

The vast majority of the 19 new cases–all but five–were located within Worcester County.

According to the DPH and as of publication, Barnstable County, Dukes County, and Nantucket County have not had any cases of the British variant.

Meanwhile, two variant cases have been identified within Plymouth County since January. None of the new cases were identified within Plymouth County.

Overall, confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts have been falling since the beginning of January, from 9,046 on January 4 to 1,820 on Sunday.

The average positive test rate has dropped from 8.6% to 2.1 % since the first week of January and Massachusetts hospitalizations have dropped from 2,428 on January 4 to 1,125 on Sunday.