State Senate Passes Fiscal Budget For Fiscal Year 2023

TRURO – The State Senate recently passed a fiscal budget of nearly $50 billion for Fiscal Year 2023 with record breaking investments in early education, mental health, substance abuse treatment and reproductive care.

The $49.78 billion budget advanced with unanimous support and was highlighted by a $1.13 billion investment in early education programs, funding for MassHealth at a total of $18.56 billion and $900 million in increased funding for housing stability and homelessness assistance.

Another $1.231 billion will fund Unrestricted General Government Aid to help towns and cities provide essential services to the public while addressing the local impacts of COVID-19.

The budget also included numerous articles and regional funding initiatives brought forward by Senate Majority Whip Julian Cyr of Truro, with regional beneficiaries of state funding including the Center for Coastal Studies, Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, Barnstable County Fire Training Academy, the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, and Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance.

Amendments pushed by Senator Cyr include legislation to support qualified medical providers providing transgender health care access, protection of reproductive rights, and $200,000 in funding for the Department of Higher Education to support the creation of a $4 million grant program to help education institutions support the behavioral and mental health of their students.

“The Senate sought to secure smart, thoughtful, and effective investments in key areas that benefit residents and ensure our state’s resiliency,” said Cyr.

“I am encouraged that we were able to make tangible investments for Cape Cod and the Islands. Further, this budget stands as a testament to the Commonwealth’s commitment to promoting equity in the face of hateful national assaults on our basic rights.”

To view the Senate Budget, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter