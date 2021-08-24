Cape Cod Lawmaker Calls for Student Mask Mandate

BOSTON – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) has called for an indoor face covering mandate for children across Massachusetts in school and early education settings.
As students prepare to resume classes for the new school year, Moran cited rising coronavirus cases for Massachusetts residents aged 0 through 19 in her decision to advocate for the mandate.
A bill has been sponsored by Moran on Beacon Hill that would require face coverings in K-12 schools and early education programs licensed by the state.
Moran said the goal of the mandate would be to keep students and educators safe amid the pandemic. Disabilities, medical conditions, and other circumstances would allow for exceptions to be made under the proposal.
Moran joined eleven other legislator in the signing of a letter calling for a mask rule to be implemented for students through the sixth grade, where they also pointed to a lack of a coronavirus vaccine for that age group.