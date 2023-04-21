State to Host Pair of Cape Cod Canal Bridge Meetings

BUZZARDS BAY – MassDOT officials will hold a pair of public forums regarding the Cape Cod Canal bridges.

The open house events will offer updates on the Cape Cod Bridges Program, with information on environmental work, bridge replacement locations, future tasks, and more.

Questions and feedback from attendees will be accepted and utilized in plans going forward.

Both sessions will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at the Bourne Veteran’s Memorial Community Center along Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The first meeting will run from noon to 3 p.m., while the second will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.