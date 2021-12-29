State Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly, Job Gains Continue

BOSTON – The total unemployment rate in Massachusetts grew slightly in November, up by a tenth of a percentage point to 5.4%.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development recently reported that the state’s rate is 1.2 percentage points above the rate of 4.2% seen nationwide.

The state did see jobs rise across many sectors, as 16,800 jobs were gained in November across Massachusetts.

That figure picks up from the 26,400 jobs gained the month prior. Notable sectors that saw rises in jobs were the Leisure and Hospitality industry as well as the Educational and Health Services sector.

More information can be found on the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development’s website.