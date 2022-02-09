State Unveils New Program To Help Tax Filers Sign Up For Health Insurance

HYANNIS – A new program by the Massachusetts Health Connector will make it easier for Massachusetts residents to sign up for health care coverage.

Through the Connector’s Simple Sign-up program, individuals filling out their state income taxes will be able to check a box on their tax form which authorizes the Department of Revenue to share select tax filer information with the Health Connector, which will be used to create tailored recommendations to help residents obtain a suitable health plan.

“Simple Sign-up is a convenient new way for residents without coverage to find a path to health insurance coverage,” said Louis Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector.

“The Health Connector will be able to send information directly to those who check the box, and provide assistance obtaining the coverage and help paying for health insurance to meet their needs,” he said.

Uninsured individuals who check the box while filing their state taxes will be contacted during the spring with the ability to enroll in health coverage.

All residents completing their taxes must possess health insurance or pay an individual penalty.

Massachusetts leads the nation with 97 percent of residents signed up for health insurance.

Uninsured individuals can click here to see if they are eligible to enroll in health coverage.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewCenter