You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Warns of Unemployment Scams

State Warns of Unemployment Scams

May 28, 2020

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker and the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development are advising residents of unemployment scams that have recently emerged.

Stolen personal information from earlier data breaches, the state said, have been used in attempts to file illegitimate unemployment claims in Massachusetts.

Additional measures to verify identities have been implemented by the Department of Unemployment Assistance as a result of these scams.

If any resident of Massachusetts believes that their identity was used in a fraudulent unemployment claim, they are urged to fill out a contact form with the DUA, which can be found by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


