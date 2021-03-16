State’s First Brazilian COVID Variant Detected in Barnstable County

BOSTON-The first case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant of concern within Massachusetts has been detected in Barnstable County, according to state health officials.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday that a Barnstable County woman in her 30s was positive for the variant, which originated in Brazil. According to the state, the woman tested positive for COVID-19 in late February, before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notified the DPH of the variant results through genetic sequencing.

Variants have led to coronavirus cases surging domestically and internationally, which health experts believe is due to their ability to spread more easily.

The DPH urged residents across Massachusetts to continue with virus mitigation efforts, such as hand washing and social distancing, and to also receive their coronavirus vaccinations when it is their turn to do so.