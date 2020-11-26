Statewide Exit Renumbering Project Starts on Route 3

BOURNE – MassDOT has announced that it will begin work on Route 3 as part of the statewide exit renumbering project on November 30.

The project aims to convert all exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system, as per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements.

Work will take place on each corridor in the west to east or north to south direction.

Work is expected to be completed during the overnight hours and the contractors are required to complete the full interchange before moving along to the next exit.

Route 3 will involve work from Braintree to Bourne and is expected to start on November 30.

Construction is expected to take 3 weeks.

Work will typically be from 8pm to 5am.

More information on the project can be found at the Exit Renumbering Project website.