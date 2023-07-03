Steamship Authority Adds Electric Buses to Fleet

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has received a trio of electric buses to transport travelers between their Hyannis and Woods Hole ferry terminals and parking areas.

General Manager Robert Davis noted these additions are part of ongoing efforts to make their operations more friendly to the local environment.

The buses cost $3 million in total; that price was offset by $875,000 in state and federal-based grants awarded to the organization back in 2019.

After initial training for drivers is completed, the electric buses are expected to enter service in the middle of July.