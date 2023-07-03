You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Adds Electric Buses to Fleet

Steamship Authority Adds Electric Buses to Fleet

July 3, 2023

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has received a trio of electric buses to transport travelers between their Hyannis and Woods Hole ferry terminals and parking areas.

General Manager Robert Davis noted these additions are part of ongoing efforts to make their operations more friendly to the local environment.

The buses cost $3 million in total; that price was offset by $875,000 in state and federal-based grants awarded to the organization back in 2019.

After initial training for drivers is completed, the electric buses are expected to enter service in the middle of July.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 