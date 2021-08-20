Steamship Authority Advises of Henri Updates

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has advised travelers of updates related to Tropical Storm Henri, which is slated to hit the region over the weekend.

The terminal at Oak Bluffs will be closed on Saturday, August 21, meaning that all trips scheduled for that terminal in either direction will be diverted to Vineyard Haven.

Those with reservations set for Sunday, August 22, and Monday, August 23, to travel off of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard that have not been rebooked will be able to ride on standby with the Steamship Authority after the storm passes. Based on current bookings, the Authority has stated that it could take multiple days to accommodate all travelers following Henri.

All Vineyard-based routes will be on a reservation-only basis through Monday, August 30. Those on the island with medical or emergency needs are being told to reach out to terminals.

Cancellation and change fees due to the storm will be waived, but online reservations will not be available until Thursday, August 26.

A dedicated webpage has been created by the Steamship Authority to provide information related to the storm; that page can be found by clicking here.