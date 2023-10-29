You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Offering Chance at $500 Gift Card

October 29, 2023

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is offering a chance at a $500 Visa gift card reward for participating in its annual survey on travel between the Cape and Islands.

Boat line officials are reminding island residents and the traveling public about their recent release of the survey to help improve the quality of travel.

Participants will be asked a series of questions regarding their personal travel habits, preferences, and expectations.

They will also be asked to rate the Steamship Authority’s service this past year on items including the travel experience, ticketing processes, and customer service.

Those who complete the survey will be automatically entered into a pool to have a chance at winning a $500 gift card.

Participants will need to leave their name and email to be properly entered.

The survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

For more information and to access the survey, visit their website.

