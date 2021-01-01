Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority recently reported that an employee in the Parking and Bus Operations Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Authority said that it is taking additional preventative steps to ensure public safety in response.

The employee last worked in a customer-facing position on Thursday, December 24 and was based in the Palmer Avenue parking lot.

The employee got tested after developing symptoms of the disease and notified the Authority of the result immediately on December 31.

Employees who were in close contact with the individual are being identified and notified by the Authority, and will not be allowed to return to work until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result or are cleared by a medical professional.

The Steamship Authority said that it performs disinfection and cleaning of its facilities every night, as well as performs regular cleanings throughout the day.