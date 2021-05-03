Steamship Authority Receives $8.4 Million in COVID Relief

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has received $8,390,258 worth of coronavirus relief funding from the federal government to support its services.

The funding is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and was determined by the Federal Transit Administration.

The disbursement of the funds required an agreement between the Authority and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, as they are the designated recipient of the FTA funds for the local region.

Together, the organizations are a part of the National Transit Database program, which keeps track of data related to transit as well as makes members eligible for certain federal funding.

“The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has been outstanding partners with the Steamship Authority since our inclusion in the National Transit Database program, and this agreement is another example of that,” said Authority General Manager Robert Davis in a statement.

“Being able to access these funds will be a valuable resource to the Authority as it faces continued uncertainty due to the effects of the coronavirus on travel demands. I am grateful to CCRTA Administrator Thomas Cahir and his staff for their invaluable and ongoing assistance.”

Davis also thanked the Commonwealth’s federal delegation, including U.S. Representative William Keating, in their assistance in making the funds available.

The Steamship Authority said that it doesn’t usually receive annual funding from the state or federal government, and is instead funded nearly 100% by fare collections.