Steamship Authority Reports Positive COVID Case

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority recently reported that an employee assigned to the M/V Island Home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Authority said that they are not disclosing the employee’s name or position within the company to ensure their private health information remains confidential.

The affected individual last worked on the vessel starting on the 1:15 pm trip from Woods Hole on January 6 and ending with the ship’s 12:45 pm arrival in Woods Hole on January 7.

Employees who were identified to be a close contact of the affected individual are undergoing testing arranged by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare.

The close contacts will not be allowed to return to work until receiving a negative test or been cleared by a medical professional.

“Having the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare as partners has been key to our efforts to keep our crews and passengers safe since the onset of the pandemic,” General Manager Robert B. Davis said in a statement.

“They are true assets to the Steamship Authority and the entire community.”

The Authority said that their schedule was not affected by the incident.