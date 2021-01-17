Steamship Authority Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases

FALMOUTH- The Steamship Authority has made changes to its schedule due to staffing shortages.

These recent staffing shortages were brought on by two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members.

All staff who could have been in contact with the individuals who have tested positive are now also being tested with the process being arranged by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Cape Cod Healthcare .

Until receiving a negative test or being cleared by a medical professional none will be allowed to report back to work.

One of the infected staff members was last working on the M/V Martha’s Vineyard leaving Wood’s Hole at noon Sunday, January 10, with the shift ending back in Wood’s Hole at 11:30am the next day.

The other staff member confirmed to have COVID was working aboard the M/V Nantucket starting 2:45pm in Hyannis on January 7 and ending in Hyannis at 2:15pm on January 8.

Previously anticipated changes to the schedule of the M/V Katama have been moved up due to the staff shortage.

For information regarding more changes to the Steamship Authority schedules, check the website here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter