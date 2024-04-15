Steamship Authority Resumes Terminal Reconstruction

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has announced that it is resuming the Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project this week as it commences with the project’s sixth overall phase.

The work performed by contractor Colantonio Inc. will revolve around the drilling and installation of 27 geothermal wells to provide heating and cooling for the terminal building and the adjacent structures.

Work is not expected to affect vessel services during this period, although vehicle staging will be affected while work is ongoing.

After the initial drilling in the vehicle staging area is completed, additional drilling will follow at 12 well sites in the employee parking area.

Work in both areas will take place daily from 7 am to 7 pm through Thursday, April 18, 2024.

To learn more, click here.