Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks

FALMOUTH – A number of alterations to the Steamship Authority’s ferry schedule are being made to facilitate summer events.

On Friday, August 19, the last two trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks.

The specific trips affected are the 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole and 7:30 p.m. return on board the M/V Nantucket; and the 7:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole and 8:30 p.m. return on board the M/V Martha’s Vineyard.

On Sunday, August 21, access to the Woods Hole Terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 a.m. and closed completely from 8 to 10 am due to the Falmouth Road Race, or until the last runner is out.

Officials with the ferry service said that customers should travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day due to the race.

Also, all inbound vehicles will be stopped at Woods Hole Road and Harbor Hill Road to be screened by the Falmouth Police Department. Only those with reservations will be allowed access to the terminal.

The 6:30 a.m. trip from Woods Hole will leave at 6:20 a.m. and arrive in Oak Bluffs at 7:05 a.m due to the road closures.

Customers departing Woods Hole must arrive at the terminal no later than 8 a.m. if they are traveling on any of the following trips:

8:15 a.m. (arriving 9 a.m. in Vineyard Haven)

8:35 a.m. (arriving 9:20 a.m. in Oak Bluffs)

9:30 a.m. (arriving 10:15 a.m. in Oak Bluffs)

9:50 a.m. (arriving 10:35 a.m. in Vineyard Haven)

Officials added that the last bus to the terminal will leave the Thomas B. Landers Road lot at 7:25 a.m. The last bus from the Palmer Avenue lot will leave at 7:40 a.m.

The Authority’s webpage on the Falmouth Road Race can be found here.