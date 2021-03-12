Steamship Authority Seeking Input on Woods Hole Project

WOODS HOLE – A public input session will be hosted by the Steamship Authority on March 23 to take comment about their ongoing Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Plan.

As roughly 40% of the schematic design phase–the first of two phases for the project–has been completed, members of the public are invited to hear updates from the design team, ask questions, and provide their thoughts.

The meeting will be held over Zoom at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Steamship Authority’s website by clicking here.