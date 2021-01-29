You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Purchases Three Electric Buses

January 29, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has recently placed an order for electric buses that will shuttle passengers from ferry terminals in Woods Hole and Hyannis to nearby parking lots.

The three 40 foot long buses were purchased for under $3,000,000 from BYD North America.

Two of the buses will serve the Woods Hole terminal and one will serve the Hyannis terminal.

“The addition of the electric buses to our fleet furthers the Steamship Authority’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility,” said General Manager Bob Davis. 

 

