Stop and Shop Offering Flu Vaccines

HYANNIS – As the fall flu season arrives, Stop and Shop is making flu vaccines available for people six months and older.

More than 200 pharmacy locations across the region will be able to provide flu shots, which have been recommended for residents to receive by the end of October by health officials.

The CDC has advised that those looking to get their COVID vaccine as well may get both shots at the same time without any safety risk.

“Stop & Shop is ready to take care of its communities this flu season,” said Director of Pharmacy Katie Thornell in a statement.

“We are well-stocked and offer same-day immunizations without appointments. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most flu shots end up being low or no-cost.”

Appointments for COVID-19 shots can be made online through the grocer’s website here.