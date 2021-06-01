Stop and Shop Partners with Local Seafood Provider

HYANNIS – In an effort to source seafood sustainably and give local vendors a boost, Stop and Shop is partnering with local seafood sellers such as the Lobster Trap in Bourne this summer.

The fresh local seafood will be featured in stores up and down the east coast, including stores in states such as Connecticut and New Jersey.

Over 100 stores are participating in the program, which will expand Stop and Shop’s seafood collection.

The Lobster Trap in Bourne has been around since 1972.

It is owned and operated by its founder, Logan Clarke, and the company buys its seafood straight from the boat.

Stop and Shop buys sustainably source food to avoid purchasing from places that contribute to overfishing.

Overfishing can imbalance marine ecosystems, where a lack of one species can lead to an overabundance of another.

The program started this past Memorial Day Weekend, and will continue throughout the summer.