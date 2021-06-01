You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Stop and Shop Partners with Local Seafood Provider

Stop and Shop Partners with Local Seafood Provider

June 1, 2021

HYANNIS – In an effort to source seafood sustainably and give local vendors a boost, Stop and Shop is partnering with local seafood sellers such as the Lobster Trap in Bourne this summer.

The fresh local seafood will be featured in stores up and down the east coast, including stores in states such as Connecticut and New Jersey.

Over 100 stores are participating in the program, which will expand Stop and Shop’s seafood collection.

The Lobster Trap in Bourne has been around since 1972.

It is owned and operated by its founder, Logan Clarke, and the company buys its seafood straight from the boat.

Stop and Shop buys sustainably source food to avoid purchasing from places that contribute to overfishing.

Overfishing can imbalance marine ecosystems, where a lack of one species can lead to an overabundance of another.

The program started this past Memorial Day Weekend, and will continue throughout the summer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 