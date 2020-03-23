Straightway Improvements in Hyannis Beginning Today

HYANNIS – Improvements to drainage systems and pavement along Straightway in Hyannis is set to begin Monday.

Renovations include new drainage systems, as well as pavement milling and overlay.

Work will be conducted between Candlewick Lane and Craigville Beach Road. Construction is scheduled to continue through April 17, and work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Through traffic will be maintained, and police will be on hand to direct traffic should there be any lane closures. Alternate routes should be sought by drivers, and all cars should proceed slowly with caution through the construction area.