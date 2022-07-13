Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Project Starts Line Striping

HYANNIS – Temporary line painting work will be conducted Thursday, July 12 for the Strawberry Hill Road sewer expansion project.

From 9 am to 5 pm, work will take place on Craigville Beach Road from Lake Elizabeth Drive to Strawberry Hill Road and on Strawberry Hill Road from Craigville Beach Road to Route 28.

The work includes restoring roadway paint markings impacted by construction for both the sewer and Vineyard Wind Duct Bank projects.

Officials said that the work will necessitate single lane closures.