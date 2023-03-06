Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Work Continues March 7

HYANNIS – The Strawberry Hill Road sewer expansion project will continue on Tuesday, March 7.

Delays can be expected between Route 132 and Statice Lane.

This will impact access to the Barnstable Natural Resources-Marine and Environmental Affairs building creating delays for motorists through Friday, March 10.

Local travel on Phinney’s Lane will be maintained as police-assisted traffic monitoring will be in place.

Town officials are asking residents to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction areas, as well as to follow posted safety and detour signs.