Yarmouth Board of Health Reinforces Mask Advisory

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Board of Health is reinforcing a mask advisory in what they believe is a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The updated policy comes as a result of an increase in virus case numbers as variants such as the omicron continue to spread.
Masks and face coverings are advised within any indoor space of public gathering regardless of individual vaccination status.
Maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others is also suggested to ensure safety where possible.
Public transportation, restaurants, performance venues, bars, places of religious worship, hair salons, and more are all subject to the mask advisory.
Getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is still advised by the board in order to reduce the effects of the virus and keep it from spreading further.
The advisory has already gone into effect in Yarmouth and will remain in place until the COVID-19 positivity rate in the town is below 5% or the vaccination rate rises above 80%, at which time the Board of Health will reevaluate.