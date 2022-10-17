Student Loan Forgiveness Application Website Goes Live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program.

He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.

Biden is encouraging the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touting the application form, which he says will take less than five minutes to complete.

He says an early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty.”