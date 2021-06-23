Study: Massachusetts, National Interstate Systems Need Overhaul

HYANNIS – A recently published study from a national nonprofit details the issues facing interstate systems within Massachusetts and the country as a whole.

TRIP, a transportation research nonprofit organization, released a study that was requested by Congress.

That study calls for an expansion and rebuild of transportation infrastructure across the United States in order to meet growing needs. With that, the study added that more funding should be injected into these causes.

Massachusetts was specifically mentioned in the study as one of the 10 states with the most congested urban interstate, most daily interstate travel per lane mile, and most interstate bridges in a poor or structurally deficient state.