You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Summer Shark Sightings on Cape Continue

Summer Shark Sightings on Cape Continue

July 8, 2021

HYANNIS – Multiple sharks were recently spotted throughout Cape Cod Bay.

John Chisholm, a marine biologist with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, shared pictures onto Twitter (@MA_Sharks) of a group of white sharks.

Chisholm noted that the sharks, spotted between Plymouth and Provincetown, ranged from 10 to 16 feet in length.

With the summer in full swing, more shark sightings throughout the Cape and Islands region are likely to occur.

Officials from local towns as well as the Cape Cod National Seashore have reminded residents and visitors alike to be safe while in local waters.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 