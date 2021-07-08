Summer Shark Sightings on Cape Continue

HYANNIS – Multiple sharks were recently spotted throughout Cape Cod Bay.

John Chisholm, a marine biologist with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, shared pictures onto Twitter (@MA_Sharks) of a group of white sharks.

Chisholm noted that the sharks, spotted between Plymouth and Provincetown, ranged from 10 to 16 feet in length.

Busy day in #CapeCodBay yesterday with over a half dozen white sharks spotted from Plymouth to P-town. Sizes ranged from 10' to 16'+. Although its hard to judge size without anything for scale in the photos, you'll notice the > 16' shark has a lot more girth. pic.twitter.com/HzoBmp3pp9 — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 6, 2021

With the summer in full swing, more shark sightings throughout the Cape and Islands region are likely to occur.

Officials from local towns as well as the Cape Cod National Seashore have reminded residents and visitors alike to be safe while in local waters.