Sunday Journal – 22Mohawks K9 Motorcycle Ride

May 13, 2022

Massachusetts-based 22Mohawks, an organization that aims to prevent suicide among veterans of the armed forces, is holding a charity motorcycle ride on Cape Cod on May 21. Founder Dave Campisano and Director of Operations Michael McGee join Sunday Journal this week to discuss how both the organization and event will help vets in need.

