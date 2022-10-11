You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Donna Buckley

Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Barnstable County Sheriff Candidate Donna Buckley

October 11, 2022

Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Former General Counsel with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and Democrat candidate for Sheriff Donna Buckley was welcomed into our studio for a conversation. Buckley outlined her priorities if she were to win the seat, including the need to focus on rehabilitation.

