Sunday Journal – Author Emily Franklin Talks New Historical Fiction “The Lioness of Boston”

Author Emily Franklin joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss her new work of historical fiction: “The Lioness of Boston.” The story follows the life of Isabella Steward Garner, founder of the arts museum she shares her name with, as well as other famous historical figures from the region. Franklin will also be on Cape for several book signing events, the first being May 23 at Sandwich Town Hall at 6:30pm, organized by Titcomb’s Bookshop. She will also visit Books on the Cape in Chatham at 12 pm on August 3, as well as East End Books in Provincetown with Erin McHugh at 6 pm on August 10.