Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost

Before and after school programs are experiencing a strong recovery from the COVID pandemic as the fall semester gets underway, according to local service operators including Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Executive Director Ruth Provost. She says the need for face-to-face programs like there’s has been highlighted by pandemic isolation, and her summer and fall seasons have seen full cohorts as the “new-normal” sets in and schools return with relaxed restrictions. On this week’s Sunday Journal, she highlights some of the programs they provide and how the fall season will look.