You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost

Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost

September 16, 2022

Before and after school programs are experiencing a strong recovery from the COVID pandemic as the fall semester gets underway, according to local service operators including Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Executive Director Ruth Provost. She says the need for face-to-face programs like there’s has been highlighted by pandemic isolation, and her summer and fall seasons have seen full cohorts as the “new-normal” sets in and schools return with relaxed restrictions. On this week’s Sunday Journal, she highlights some of the programs they provide and how the fall season will look.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 