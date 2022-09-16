Before and after school programs are experiencing a strong recovery from the COVID pandemic as the fall semester gets underway, according to local service operators including Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Executive Director Ruth Provost. She says the need for face-to-face programs like there’s has been highlighted by pandemic isolation, and her summer and fall seasons have seen full cohorts as the “new-normal” sets in and schools return with relaxed restrictions. On this week’s Sunday Journal, she highlights some of the programs they provide and how the fall season will look.
Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost
September 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
- UPDATE: Joint Base Cape Cod to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard
- Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
- Cape Cod Commission: Childcare Challenges Ahead for Region
- Cape League Officials Report Strong Return from COVID in Season Review
- New Eversource Battery Significantly Cuts Down Provincetown Outage Times
- Provincetown Shares Town Wide Goals
- Vineyard Wind Work to Limit Access to Covell’s Beach Lot
- Water Quality Advisory at Lower Mill Pond in Brewster
- Gateway Airport to Honor Military at Community Event
- WHO: COVID End “In Sight,” Deaths at Lowest Since March 2020