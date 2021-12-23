You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable Clean Water Coalition Tackling Cape’s Worsening Water Quality

December 23, 2021

The Cape Cod region has seen more and more algal blooms and other signs of poor water quality in recent years, an issue that the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition’s Executive Director Zenas Crocker said is heavily tied to the region’s wastewater infrastructure. Through new technology and talks with lawmakers, Crocker said the Coalition is helping to make headway on the regional issue, though more is needed to recover the Cape’s water.

